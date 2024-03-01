Man and woman die after three-vehicle collision in Belfast last night

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died after a three-vehicle collision in Crumlin, Belfast last night, the PSNI has said.

Police investigating the crash “can confirm that a man and a woman have sadly died”, a PSNI spokesperson said.

​Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.

“The driver of the Audi A6, a man aged in his thirties; and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her twenties, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time.”

The road was closed for some time overnight, but has since reopened, Adair said.



Police said the investigation is ongoing and appealed to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2104.