Man and woman (60s) killed in three-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Monaghan

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died after a road traffic collision involved two cars and a lorry in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred at around 6:15pm this evening on the N2 at Mullaghanee, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

The occupants of one of the cars involved, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

A female passenger of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for her injuries, which are understood to be critical.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6:05pm and 6:30pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.