Two people injured in chemical substances incident at Janssen facility discharged from hospital

TWO MEN INJURED in an incident at pharmaceutical firm Janssen Sciences in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, have been discharged from hospital.

Emergency services received a call at 6pm yesterday where they were informed that three people had come into contact with a chemical substance.

All three were treated at the scene by emergency first responders, and two of them went to hospital. The third man did not require hospitalisation.

Advertisement

The incident is being investigated and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

In a statement, Janssen Sciences Ireland confirmed that an incident occurred at approximately 5.15pm at its facility in Ringaskiddy.

“The safety of those working on our site is paramount. Three individuals were treated at the scene by Janssen First Responders,” the statement said.

Part of Johnson and Johnson, Janssen have operated in Cork since 2005, manufacturing treatments for a range of illness including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Multiple Myeloma.