Two arrested in connection with assault on teenage girl and her friend last week

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two male teenagers in relation to an assault that occurred in Ballyfermot last week.

17-year-old Alanna Quinn Idris was on the way home with a male friend when they were assaulted in Ballyfermot on Thursday 30 December by a number of youths at around 9.35pm.

Alanna’s mother Jamie said her daughter has been left with life-changing injuries after the assault, including a ruptured right eye and several broken bones and teeth. The family was told that there is 90% chance she will lose the vision in her right eye.

Gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin conducted a number of searches this morning and arrested the two teenagers.

Both males are detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may not yet have come forward, particularly for anyone who was in the Ballyfermot Road area between 9.15pm and 10pm last Thursday.

They have particularly appealed to anyone who may have footage of the incident, including dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jamie told RTÉ Radio 1′s Drivetime on Monday that one of the perpetrators is known to Alanna and had confronted her on the bus home from Liffey Valley prior to the attack.

“She [Alanna] was trying to make them leave him alone and one of them punched her and she fell to the ground. Then they attacked him, and witnesses have said that they saw her being hit with something in the face,” she said.

Jamie also told Newstalk Breakfast that Alanna is “really worried about not looking normal” due to the extent of her injuries.

“The eyesight at first wasn’t such a huge deal because she was like, ‘I still have one eye’. And I think she was really hopeful that the diagnosis was the worst-case scenario but I think after she saw the eye the other night she was like ‘ok, this isn’t going to work anymore’”, she said.

“And she’s literally slept since then. I don’t know what to say to her, I don’t know how to comfort her, I don’t know how to make her feel better.”

A fundraising appeal that was launched to help Alanna and her friend in the wake of the attack has reached over €75,000.