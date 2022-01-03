Gardaí appeal for witnesses after assault on teenage girl in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after an assault on a teenage girl in Dublin.

The incident occurred on the Ballyfermot Road at around 9.30pm on Thursday, 30 December 2021. The victim, who is in her late teens, was taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time with camera footage – including from dash-cams – to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.