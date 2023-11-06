Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 6 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Niall Carson/PA Images
Collision
Two teenagers die and another hospitalised following crash in Co Donegal
The incident happened on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely at approximately 12.30am.
10.5k
3
Updated 32 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE died following a single vehicle collision in Co Donegal overnight. 

The incident happened on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely at approximately 12.30am. 

Terrawee is in the northern part of Donegal in the Inishown peninsula, 23km south of Malin Head. 

Two occupants of the car, a female and male aged in their late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their bodies have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. 

The third occupant of the car, a male aged in his late teens, has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. 

The R238 remains closed. Local diversions are in place. 

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted this morning. 

Speaking to The Journal this morning, Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray said the Inishowen community is “in mourning today, devastated by the loss of two young lives”. 

“As a community we’ve been hit by many tragedies over the years,” Murray said. 

“People will be extremely saddened when they hear the news this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time.” 

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. 

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 in the early hours of this morning between midnight and 1am and has camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to gardaí. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     