Tuesday 21 June 2022
PSNI charge man with murder of 77-year-old woman in Tyrone

The woman’s body was discovered at the house on Sunday morning.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 7:22 AM
10 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5795626
The PSNI charged the man this morning.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The PSNI charged the man this morning.
The PSNI charged the man this morning.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 45-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman over the weekend in Co Tyrone.

He is set to appear before  Omagh Magistrates’ Court later today having been arrested not long after police met him at a house in Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown where the woman was found dead on Sunday

The late woman has been named as Margaret Una Noone.

The PSNI were called to the property shortly before 11am and the the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.

A 45-year-old man located at the property has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement released overnight, detectives investigating the murder of the woman have announced that the man has been charged ahead of today’s court appearance.

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

