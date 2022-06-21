PSNI charge man with murder of 77-year-old woman in Tyrone

The PSNI charged the man this morning.

A 45-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman over the weekend in Co Tyrone.

He is set to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court later today having been arrested not long after police met him at a house in Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown where the woman was found dead on Sunday.

The late woman has been named as Margaret Una Noone.

The PSNI were called to the property shortly before 11am and the the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.

In a statement released overnight, detectives investigating the murder of the woman have announced that the man has been charged ahead of today’s court appearance.