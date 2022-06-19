#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Murder investigation launched after body of a woman in her 70s found in Co Tyrone

A 45-year-old male located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Diarmuid Pepper Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 4:47 PM
PSNI were called to the property shortly before 11am and the the body of a woman was discovered inside.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

POLICE IN THE North have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman in her 70s was found at a house in Co Tyrone.

The woman’s body was discovered at Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown earlier today.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said the PSNI were called to the property shortly before 11am and the the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.

A 45-year-old male located at the property has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector McGarvey has appealed for anyone may have information which could assist the PSNI with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.

Diarmuid Pepper
