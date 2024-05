UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK is to divest from its investment with an Israeli company following engagement with the Students’ Union regarding the university’s position on the Gaza conflict.

This comes after the student encampment in Trinity College Dublin came to an end yesterday after its Students Union and fellow protesters accepted the terms by the college to divest from Israeli companies.

The five-day camp-out protest on the grounds of the college blocked access to the Book of Kells, urged the institution to cut its ties with the country and to condemn the conflict in Gaza.

In a statement today, University College Cork (UCC) said it has been engaging with its Students’ Union on issues raised regarding the university’s position on the conflict in Gaza.

UCC said it has identified that one of its funds, which is invested on the university’s behalf by investment managers, “has a very small exposure with an Israeli financial institution”.

Advertisement

It said the amount constitutes less than half a percent of the university’s overall investments.

UCC said it is already engaged in a process of divesting from this investment. This process is expected to conclude by the end of May.

The university also said that in order to address the immediate need of Palestinian students and scholars displaced or at risk, UCC is establishing a Palestine Emergency Response Working Group, involving SU representation.

This group will identify ways to make existing UCC Sanctuary Scholarships available to displaced Palestinian students, while seeking opportunities to expand the university’s current Scholars at Risk programme for those displaced or at risk as a result of the conflict.

UCC also said that it will undertake a review of all current relationships, including research and partnerships.

“The events of October 7 in Israel and the ongoing conflict in Gaza are heinous and abhorrent, both of which UCC condemns,” the university said in a statement.

“The destruction of homes, hospitals, universities and schools in Gaza is horrifying and aid must immediately reach those suffering,” it said.

Read Next Related Reads Where do these Irish universities stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict? Larry Donnelly: Campus protests are squeezing Biden from left and right More than 2,100 arrests made so far during pro-Palestinian protests at US colleges

“The University Leadership Team stands firmly with the national and international calls for an end to violence, the release of hostages and an immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

Similar protests to the encampment seen in Trinity College have been taking place in recent weeks across the United States, most notably in Columbia University in New York.

More than 2,100 students have been arrested after taking part in pro-Palestine protests at a number of colleges in recent weeks and police aimed to crackdown on the purposefully intrusive protests.

Police sometimes used riot gear, tactical vehicles and flash-bang devices to clear tent encampments and occupied buildings and one officer accidentally discharged his gun inside a Columbia University administration building while clearing out protesters camped inside.