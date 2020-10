Eleven students suspended from UCC for allegedly breaching public health guidelines

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK (UCC) has confirmed that 11 students have been temporarily suspended following breaches of student rules relating to public health.

The temporary suspensions have been put in place pending the outcome of a hearing.

In a statement, UCC said that the vast majority of students have been adhering to national public health guidance.

“However, UCC can confirm that Campus Watch has received some complaints pertaining to alleged breaches of Student Rules. Every case is considered on its merits and the principle of natural justice applies.

“Hearings for those complaints not already resolved by Campus Watch through the informal procedures of the UCC Student Rules have yet to be held and UCC, therefore, is not in a position to comment further on these ongoing cases.

“UCC can confirm that in 11 cases a temporary suspension has been put in place pending the outcome of a hearing, as per the Student Rules. These have been made without prejudice to the hearing process.

“Over 50 support services are in place to support students at this time and UCC will continue to work together with its students, its community and the local authorities at a challenging time for our society.”

Earlier this week, residents near UCC said they were shocked at plans by the Students’ Union to ”surge ahead with Freshers’ Week”.

In a statement, the residents of Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas said Freshers’ Week in a time of Covid was a non-runner.

“When people in Cork have been asked to minimise social contacts, and UCC has moved lectures online, the Union shows shocking irresponsibility and a blatant disregard for the health and economic well-being of the citizens of Cork city.”

However, UCC Students’ Union President Naoise Crowley said he couldn’t understand the position being held by the residents.

“We have cancelled our usual Freshers’ Week. As an alternative, UCC Students’ Union is running a virtual Freshers’ Week – where students, including the thousands who have not travelled to Cork as a result of last Friday’s announcement, can enjoy virtual entertainment such as bands, DJs and comedians from their own home as well as learning about the supports available within UCC through our virtual, interactive campus map.

“This approach has been taken in line with public health strategy towards the entertainments industry since the beginning of the pandemic and is fully compliant with guidelines.

“We are using Virtual Freshers’ Week as a means of promoting public health measures by providing alternative entertainment to face-to-face contact. For reference, Dublin colleges, including Trinity are all hosting an online Freshers’ Week too.”

The householders in Magazine Road took a successful case against a former landlord in the area earlier this year after repeated house parties in the area led to significant noise.

They were horrified when students gathered in large numbers in the area during the national Covid 19 lockdown period.

They are worried that house parties in the area could lead to a major rise in Covid cases in Cork in the coming weeks.