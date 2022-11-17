Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 17 November 2022
Need a career boost? The Journal and UCD Smurfit School have an MBA Scholarship for one reader

For the fourth year running, the school has partnered with TheJournal.ie to offer one reader a scholarship to cover 100% of tuition fees.

52 minutes ago

AS SOCIETY RECOVERS from the pandemic, many people are looking at their lives and careers, wondering should they switch something up. 

Does this sound like you?

Maybe you have been considering a career change; have desires to start your own enterprise; or simply want to nail that promotion this time around?

Or maybe you want to go the whole way and move country and career?

An MBA, or Masters of Business Administration, can unlock all of these doors and more, while also helping you gain a new perspective and build valuable connections with business-minded people from all walks of life.

Among the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School’s programmes for prospective graduates are a full-time MBA and a two-year, part-time Modular Executive MBA (EMBA).

For the fourth year running, the school has partnered with TheJournal.ie to offer one reader a scholarship to cover 100% of tuition fees – worth up to €36,400 – for either course, starting August 2023.

Located in Blackrock in south Dublin, UCD Smurfit School is the only Irish institute to feature in the Financial Times’ leader board of the world’s top-100 MBA programmes. According to a census by the UCD MBA Careers Network, 90% of the class of 2021/22 were working within three months of graduation and there was a 132% average growth in earnings. 

The full-time programme attracts an international cohort of students, while the EMBA is popular with Irish-based workers with an average of 11 years’ experience. 

Flexibility is the distinguishing feature of the EMBA, allowing busy executives and managers to progress their careers while gaining the qualification. It is well-suited to those juggling demanding careers and for those with young families, as well as people based outside of Dublin.

Dates are locked in and modules are typically spread out evenly over the course of the programme, which allows participants to make fixed arrangements with colleagues and employers before the start of the programme. 

You can easily compare the programmes to find the one that’s right for your needs here

The closing date for scholarship applications is 30 April 2023.

For details on how to enter, simply follow this link.

Good luck!

TheJournal.ie team

