Uisce Éireann announces 700 new jobs, including roles in science, engineering and IT

UISCE ÉIREANN HAS today announced that it is recruiting for 700 new jobs nationwide.

While the roles will be available next year, Uisce Éireann said the positions are “ready to be filled immediately”.

The 700 new jobs span a range of disciplines, with Uisce Éireann remarking that is “offers a chance for professionals, tradespeople at all levels, recent graduates, and skilled workers”.

In today’s announcement, Uisce Éireann added that it is committed to providing ongoing training, as well as “attractive compensation and benefits packages to ensure a secure and fulfilling work experience”.

Uisce Éireann’s people and safety director Dawn O’Driscoll said there will be vacancies in every county and across a wide range of roles, including front-line operations, science and engineering, administration, communications, management and IT.

She added that this is the “largest recruitment announcement made by Uisce Éireann to date and reflects the scope and scale of the activities we are carrying out nationwide”.

O’Driscoll said the new roles will offer a “chance to make a tangible difference to your community but will provide plenty of opportunities to develop your career in a growing organisation”.

“We are looking for people with diverse skill sets to play their part in delivering transformative water services that enable their local communities to thrive,” she added.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.water.ie/careers to explore roles available in their local areas.