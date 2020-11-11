#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: UK becomes the first country in Europe to surpass 50,000 deaths

Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 1 million cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 5:55 PM
21 minutes ago 3,964 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263564
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE UK has become the first country in Europe to surpass 50,000 deaths of people who contracted Covid-19.

The official figures from the UK today showed that there were a further 595 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 50,365.

There were 22,950 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to over 1.2 million, according to government data.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to the grim milestone by saying that “every death is a tragedy”.

“We mourn everybody who’s gone, we’re not out of the woods yet, it does still require everybody to follow the guidance and do the right thing to suppress the disease,” he said.

UK deaths Source: UK gov

The 595 deaths recorded today represents the highest daily toll since 6 May, when there were 612, according government figures.

The figures include those who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days.

But wider data compiled by the Office for National Statistics, which include all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned as a factor on the death certificate, puts the toll at more than 60,000. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Italy hits one million cases

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy has passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.

The country, the first in Europe to be hit by the outbreak earlier this year, recorded almost 33,000 new cases in the last 24 hours to reach 1,028,424 in total.

According to the ECDC, the 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 pf the population is 474 for the UK, 714 for Italy, and 145 for Ireland. The corresponding figure for deaths is 6.6 for the UK, 7.7 for Italy, and 1.5 for Ireland.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie