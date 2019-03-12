This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK bans all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace following Ethiopia Airlines crash

A total of 157 people died after the plane went down on Sunday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 2:14 PM
40 minutes ago 5,306 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4537002
Rescue workers at Bishoftu, where Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on Sunday
Image: Mulugeta Ayene via PA Images
Rescue workers at Bishoftu, where Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on Sunday
Rescue workers at Bishoftu, where Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on Sunday
Image: Mulugeta Ayene via PA Images

Updated 2 minutes ago

THE UK HAS banned the flying of any Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its airspace, following the deadly Ethiopian plane crash at the weekend which killed 157 people. 

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi in Kenya on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board, months after a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia killing 189.

One of those killed was 39-year-old Michael Ryan, who was Deputy Chief Engineer at the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

This afternoon, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued instructions to stop any Boeing 737 MAX passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation. However, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace,” it said in a statement. 

This directive will remain in place until further notice.

The move comes as airlines around the world remove the model from their schedules, while US regulators have ordered Boeing to make urgent improvements to the jet.

Ethiopian Airlines said investigators had found the plane’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders yesterday.

It said it had grounded its fleet of six remaining Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes pending analysis of the black box data.

“We assume we will find out the cause of the crash in the black box data,” the airline said.

Similar moves

Australia, Singapore and Malaysia also banned the model from its airspace today. 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement it was “temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore in light of two fatal accidents involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in less than five months”.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) yesterday ordered Boeing to improve anti-stalling software and the model’s maneuvering system, giving the company until the end of April to make the updates. However, it ruled out grounding the fleet for now.

Airlines in Ethiopia, China, South Africa, Indonesia and the Cayman Islands said yesterday they were suspending operations by their 737 MAX 8 fleets.

China also ordered domestic airlines to suspend commercial operation of the MAX 8.

Indonesia, which has 11 of the MAX 8 model planes, said it would “carry out inspections and temporarily prohibit Boeing 737 Max 8 from flying”.

South Korea ordered an inspection of two MAX 8 planes flown by low-cost Eastar Jet.

Some other airlines said they were not cancelling MAX 8 flights, including Oman Air, flydubai, Turkish Airlines and Russia’s S7.

Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson Robert Troy has called on the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) to “immediately suspend Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from use of Irish Airspace and withdraw the certificate of air worthiness from all Irish registered Boeing 737 Max 8 until such a time as their safety is clarified”.

“This is the second deadly incident involving this model of jet in less than five months. Passengers are understandably frightened and aviation experts are trying to ascertain how this has happened,” Troy said.

The plane that crashed on Sunday was less than four months old. Ethiopian Airlines said it was delivered on 15 November.

The jet went down near the village of Tulu Fara, some 60 kilometres east of Addis Ababa.

The IAA has been contacted for comment.

With reporting by © AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman who allegedly cut off own hand to obtain €380,000 insurance payout is arrested for fraud
    37,728  36
    Fora
    1
    		ComReg has called out Eir over how it modifies contracts
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		Lingard's celebration helped motivate Arsenal to avenge FA Cup defeat
    9,120  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    827  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Section of Temple Bar closed off after fire at restaurant
    Man (30s) charged in relation to shooting at Carrickmines house
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    COURT
    Garda whose driving caused death of pedestrian (75) has nine-month sentence deferred
    Garda whose driving caused death of pedestrian (75) has nine-month sentence deferred
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie