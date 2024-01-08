UK-based investment fund buys 46 out of 54 houses in Dublin estate for private rental

A UK-BASED property investment fund has purchased 85% of the homes in a new housing estate in north Dublin.

First reported by the Business Post, SW3 Capital bought 46 of the 54 units in Belcamp Manor in Balgriffin, Dublin 17 for over €21.5 million.

The houses, which were launched by estate agents Knight Frank in December 2022, are fully furnished and located on the Malahide Road.

Occu, a private rental sector company owned by Sw3 Capital, is now advertising the four-bedroom properties for rent at €3,175 per month.

A filing on the Property Price Register shows that 46 houses in Belcamp Manor were purchased for €21,585,904 in December 2023.

Occu has sixteen other locations for rent in Dublin.

The Government introduced a 10% rate of stamp duty on bulk purchases of 10 homes or more in June 2021 in an effort to tackle so-called cuckoo funds buying up housing developments from first-time buyers.

It came a month after the Business Post reported that Round Hill Capital and its partner SFO Capital had completed a deal to purchase 135 of 170 houses at the Mullen Park estate in Maynooth in Co Kildare.

The two companies, both headquartered in the UK, also bought 112 homes at the Bay Meadows estate in Hollystown, Dublin 15 the previous month.

However, in July 2021, the Government passed a controversial amendment to allow funds to side-step the 10% stamp duty if they lease back homes to the State for social housing.

In a statement this evening, Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said the news would be “a slap in the face to ordinary people who had hoped to buy one of these homes but have instead been priced out yet again by an overseas investment fund”

“Two-and-a-half years after the Mullen Park controversy, it is clear that the investment funds are still at it. Despite government’s promises to support ordinary buyers, they have once again been badly let down and abandoned,” she said.

“They are now facing the shocking prospect of paying in excess of €3,000 per month to rent what should have been a permanent family home.

“These houses should be homes for people to build their lives and reach their dream of homeownership. Instead, media reports have revealed that the overwhelming majority of these houses have been acquired by a British investment fund.

O’Reilly said the rental price of the properties is “totally unaffordable for people on ordinary incomes” and said that individuals and families who had hoped to buy these homes would be “understandably devastated by this news”.

She said that people affected by the housing crisis “feel abandoned and let down” by the government, adding that the longer they remain in office, “the worse the housing crisis becomes”.

In a post shared on social media, Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin shared the Business Post’s article and said: “Absolutely nauseating.”