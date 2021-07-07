Taoiseach slammed for 'sneaky' amendment that allows cuckoo funds side-step 10% stamp duty

The introduction of tonight's amendment has been described as the most spectacular climb down of this government.

The introduction of tonight's amendment has been described as the most spectacular climb down of this government.

FOR A SECOND day in a row the Taoiseach was slammed for introducing a “sneaky amendment” to legislation that allows funds side-step 10% stamp duty if they lease back houses to the State for social housing.

The government moved to introduce a new 10% rate of stamp duty on bulk purchases of 10 homes or more last month.

However, this important amendment, tabled by housing minister Darragh O’Brien and which comes before the Dáil this evening, will exempt institutional investors from the charge under these circumstances.

While the new stamp duty change aimed to tackle so-called cuckoo funds buying up housing developments from first-time buyers, Opposition members have said the new amendment signifies “the white flag of surrender” to cuckoo funds.

As reported in The Journal’s Morning Memo, the new higher rate of stamp duty is the main component of the government’s response to the ongoing controversy surrounding so-called ‘cuckoo funds’ like the one that bought up the majority of the Mullen Park housing estate in Maynooth earlier this year.

Today, Micheal Martin was again accused of helping so-called cuckoo funds to evade measures aimed at limiting their role in the housing market.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach has “not reigned in funds” but is actually facilitating their actions and incentivising them to buy up homes, forcing regular buyers to compete with large investment funds.

“Don’t pretend this helps people stuck in the rental market,” she said.

“This is about big bucks and funds muscling in with the help of this government, into the property market,” she said.

“Same old Fianna Fáil, same old Fine Gael,” she told the Taoiseach, accusing Leo Varadkar and the Taoiseach of living in a “cosy little bubble”.

The Taoiseach moved to defend the government’s plans, stating they “can’t turn off the tap” immediately.

He said 2,400 families can rent these homes through these schemes right now, and asked McDonald what she would have happen to those people.

Martin said direct build is the focus on the government, but that the pandemic has slowed their progress.

“We need more houses and right now we don’t have enough supply,” he admitted.

Yesterday, when questioned over the amendment, Martin said the government’s response was being “distorted” with the Opposition focusing in on one single amendment, “as if that constitutes the entirety of Government policy, which of course it does not”.

Today, Martin accused Sinn Féin of sloganeering in the run up to the Dublin Bay South by-election, stating that the party wasn’t putting forward any solutions.

However, it is not just Sinn Féin that has a problem with the guillotining of the legislation that allows for the side-stepping of the stamp duty charge by funds.

People Before Profit’s Mick Barry said the amendment is the most “spectacular climb down” by this government.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall said yesterday that instead of catching out cuckoo funds trying to evade this measure, “you’re actually helping them to do so”.

“Now this Government is renowned for saying one thing and doing something else, but this U-turn can only be described as brazen and downright dishonest,” she said.

Debate on the amendment has been guillotined to just an hour this evening — after which it will be voted upon.