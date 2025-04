A DIVISIONAL MANAGER within the National Parks and Wildlife Service has warned that there was a “sinister element” to fires which caused severe damage in Co Mayo.

Denis Strong, divisional manager of the western division of the NPWS, remarked that the impact of the fires is “fairly devastating”.

One fire destroyed the popular Claggan Mountain boardwalk in the Wild Nephin National Park in Ballycroy, while a second fire in nearby Letterkeen forest ruined parts of the Letterkeen trail.

When asked what caused the fires, Strong said he cannot say “specifically” but added: “The fire on Claggan Mountain boardwalk started after 10pm on Friday night and the Letterkeen fire was set at some time between 2.30am and 3am.

“So there’s a sinister element to this, because fires don’t start in the middle of the night.”

⚠️ 🔥 We are working with @gardainfo @MayoFireService @coilltenews the Air Corps and others to respond to a significant fire outbreak at Wild Nephin National Park in #Mayo



An investigation is underway. Please be vigilant especially during this prolonged period of dry weather. pic.twitter.com/N02h0Qu81V — National Parks and Wildlife Service (@NPWSIreland) April 7, 2025

Strong added that the last of the fires in Letterkeen forest were extinguished at around 9pm last night.

As a result of the fires, the Claggan Mountain boardwalk and Letterkeen trail will be closed.

“The Claggan Mountain boardwalk was an all-ability, wheelchair accessible trail we had constructed some years ago,” said Strong.

“It was used by the local community, as well as visitors, schools and education groups.

“We considered it an outdoor classroom, and of course there is the iconic Dark Sky viewing point and park.”

On a clear night, visitors to the Dark Sky Park can see thousands of stars, other planets in our solar system, the Milky Way and even meteor showers with the naked eye.

Due to the effects of a large wildfire last night, the Claggan Coastal Trail will remain closed until further notice.

There is currently an investigation underway into the cause of the wildfire. Cleanup and repair works cannot commence until this investigation is completed. pic.twitter.com/hsIgt6Kc8z — Wild Nephin National Park (@WildNephin) April 5, 2025

Strong said it will be “some months” before the boardwalk and Letterkeen trail reopen.

“The clean-up operation will be next, and reconstruction will follow that,” he said.

Kerry

Elsewhere, firefighters spent close to nine hours battling a gorse fire in south Kerry last night.

The fire stretched along the road between Kenmare and Sneem in Tahilla and three fire appliances attended.

The fire in Tahilla began at around 3pm yesterday and was extinguished at around midnight.

Firefighters are battling a major blaze in Co Kerry.



The gorse fire is on a stretch of road between Kenmare and Sneem.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/nxo3sfYb00 — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) April 7, 2025

There were also gorse fires in Kenmare, Kilcummin, and in Kilbrean Mór, close to Killarney.

Mourne Mountains

Meanwhile, firefighters in the North continue to battle multiple wildfires.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters continued to work tirelessly throughout yesterday evening and into this morning.

The Regional Control Room received 240 calls yesterday, and 27 of the 148 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

A spokesperson said that the wildfire in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mourne Mountains has escalated to eight fire appliances, with over 50 firefighters now battling the blaze.

Wildfire in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mourne Mountains has escalated.

It is expected that firefighting operations will continue in the area across today.

The fire service has appealed to the public to stay away from the area and avoid hill walking in the mountains around the Bloody Bridge area.

Those who live in Newcastle in Co Down have also been asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Elsewhere, wildfires in the Sawel Mountain area of Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone and on the Carncullagh Road in the Dervock area of Co Antrim have now been dealt with.

Northern Ireland’s Environment Minister Andrew Muir visited the Mourne Mountains yesterday evening to view the extent of the damage.

He issued a stark warning that those involved in setting deliberate fires are risking lives, and could be charged with manslaughter.

“I’ve got a clear message to the people of Northern Ireland: if you know who is deliberately setting these malicious fires you must report it to the police. If that is difficult for you, anonymously to Crimestoppers,” he said.

“To those that are thinking of going up the mountains to light fires – don’t.

“You are causing a catastrophic impact to our environment but also you are putting lives and people’s homes and farms at risk.

“It needs to stop.”

An Orange weather warning remains in place for wildfires on both sides of the border, with the warning in the Republic remaining in place until 12pm on 14 April.

Due to the current weather, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels, such as dead grasses, and shrub fuels, such as heather and gorse, exist.