RICHARD BOYD BARRETT has revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Show, the People Before Profit-Solidarity party leader said he was recently diagnosed, with treatment to begin soon.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say I recently got a cancer diagnosis and I found out a few weeks ago,” Barrett told Claire Byrne.

“I have to enter into a fairly intense period of cancer treatment over the next … well, it’s going to certainly take a couple of months probably. We could be talking three or four months.”

Barrett said that he will be away from work for a few months for treatment, with radiotherapy and chemotherapy starting next week.

He added that his fellow PBP-Solidarity TDs will “continue to campaign” on a number of issues in his absence.

“I will definitely be back,” Barrett said.

“I wanted to explain it because if I just disappeared, people, the constituents who elected me, would be wondering where I’m gone, so I wanted to do them the service of telling them.

“The people who voted for People Before Profit deserve to know if I’m not around and I just want to stress, I plan to be back as soon as possible.”

Barrett explained that the cancer is “very curable . . . I’ve a good chance.”

