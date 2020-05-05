This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
New figures show UK has the highest Covid-19 death toll across Europe

The figures are based on all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 5 May 2020, 12:47 PM
A man sits on in a near empty Central Line carriage as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Aaron Chown via PA
Image: Aaron Chown via PA

A TOTAL OF 32,375 deaths involving Covid-19 have now been registered across the UK, according to the country’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The stats from the office show that 29,710 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in England and Wales up to May 2. The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland, published last week, showed 2,272 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to 26 April.

And the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 393 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to 29 April.

In each case, the figures are based on all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19.

Other European death tolls include: 

  • Italy (29 079)
  • Spain (25 428)
  • France (25 201)
  • Belgium (7 924)

Labour’s Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who is the shadow health minister in England, said the Government’s testing strategy has “cost lives”.

The former Labour deputy leadership candidate, who is also an A&E doctor in her Tooting constituency, told MPs: “Frontline workers like me have had to watch families break into pieces as we deliver the very worst of news to them, that the ones they love most in this world have died.

“The testing strategy has been non-existent. Community testing was scrapped, mass testing was slow to roll out and testing figures are now being manipulated.

“Does the Secretary of State commit to a minimum of 100,000 tests each day going forward?

“And does the Secretary of State acknowledge that many frontline workers feel that the Government’s lack of testing has cost lives and is responsible for many families being unnecessarily torn apart in grief?”

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock replied: “I’m afraid what she said is not true. There’s been a rapid acceleration in testing over the last few months including getting to 100,000 tests a day.”

With reporting from PA

