'House arrest' , 'End of freedom': UK front pages react to Johnson's decision to lockdown Britain

LAST NIGHT, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a tough suite of measures across the UK to enforce people staying in their homes.

Johnson said that from now on people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical need and travelling to work only when absolutely necessary.

He added stores selling “non-essential goods” would be closed.

Now, let’s take a look at how the UK front pages reacted to last night’s developments.

The Daily Telegraph runs with “End of freedom”.

The Daily Star puts a bit of a historic spin on things with its front page, which reads: “Your country needs you … to naff off home”

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, leads with “National lockdown”.

The Sun has: “House arrest”

The Daily Mail keeps it short and simple with “Lockdown Britain”.

Similarly, the Metro runs with “Britain on lockdown”.

“You must stay at home … for all our sakes” leads the Daily Express.

The Times plays it straight with “You must stay at home”.

The Guardian leads with “PM: ‘Stay at home, this is a national emergency’”

“Johnson closes Britain in bid to halt rapid spread of coronavirus,” leads the Financial Times.

And finally, the i leads with “Lockdown UK. Public told: stay indoors”