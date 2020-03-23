This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 March, 2020
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to announce new measures in UK national address

The Prime Minister will deliver an address to the nation from within No 10 Downing Street at 8.30pm

By Press Association Monday 23 Mar 2020, 8:10 PM
21 minutes ago 10,657 Views 19 Comments
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS Johnson is to announce new measures on tackling the coronavirus outbreak, after all Britons travelling abroad were told to return to the UK “while you still can”.

The Prime Minister will deliver an address to the nation from within No 10 Downing Street at 8.30pm amid widespread calls for tougher measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

His statement will come after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told citizens travelling overseas to return to the UK using commercial routes that are still running.

“If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can,” he said.

Foreign Office staff were working to help citizens get back where routes have been halted due to the growing crisis.

In the UK, the death toll hit 335 as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned the global pandemic is “accelerating”.

More to follow

About the author:

Press Association

