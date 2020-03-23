Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to announce new measures in UK national address

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS Johnson is to announce new measures on tackling the coronavirus outbreak, after all Britons travelling abroad were told to return to the UK “while you still can”.

The Prime Minister will deliver an address to the nation from within No 10 Downing Street at 8.30pm amid widespread calls for tougher measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

His statement will come after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told citizens travelling overseas to return to the UK using commercial routes that are still running.

“If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can,” he said.

Foreign Office staff were working to help citizens get back where routes have been halted due to the growing crisis.

In the UK, the death toll hit 335 as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned the global pandemic is “accelerating”.

