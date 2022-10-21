'The bitter end': British newspapers react to the resignation of Liz Truss

YESTERDAY, LIZ TRUSS resigned as British Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.

In a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, she said she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Conservative Party members gave her a little over six weeks ago when she replaced Boris Johnson.

She will remain as prime minister until her replacement is chosen next Friday.

So, after another dramatic day in British politics, let’s take a look at how the UK newspapers reacted to the new of Truss’ departure.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street's history.

The Metro, meanwhile, dubs Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



THE WORST PM WE'VE EVER HAD



🔴 UK's shortest serving Premier in history



🔴 Now Boris Planning to make a comeback#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yZPlkJ6EJx — Metro (@MetroUK) October 20, 2022

The Guardian calls Truss’ resignatiomn “the bitter end”.

The Guardian calls Truss' resignatiomn "the bitter end".

In their front pages, the Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.

Yesterday, it was reported in some UK newspapers that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to stand for leadership.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated BoJo comeback.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/UCtEmu5wxJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 20, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson plotting sensational comeback to challenge Rishi Sunak for No10 after Liz Truss resignedhttps://t.co/3pGXBCoNQg pic.twitter.com/pbhjNmDoaU — The Sun (@TheSun) October 20, 2022

Front page - He couldn't could he ... Will Boris bounce back to No 10?#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/w87NsUSUCf pic.twitter.com/GgKMgbecNK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 20, 2022

The Daily Mail adds the former Prime Minister will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.

And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.