'The bitter end': British newspapers react to the resignation of Liz Truss

YESTERDAY, LIZ TRUSS resigned as British Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.
In a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, she said she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Conservative Party members gave her a little over six weeks ago when she replaced Boris Johnson.
She will remain as prime minister until her replacement is chosen next Friday.
So, after another dramatic day in British politics, let’s take a look at how the UK newspapers reacted to the new of Truss’ departure.
The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history.
Friday's front page: Gone in 44 days#TomorrowsPapersToday— i newspaper (@theipaper) October 20, 2022
🔴Latest from @HugoGye https://t.co/2OfpOTvVbD pic.twitter.com/0sq7r7BiQ5
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 21 October https://t.co/upVg9Sy0eU pic.twitter.com/UJEedBsRAs— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 20, 2022
The Metro, meanwhile, dubs Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.
Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰— Metro (@MetroUK) October 20, 2022
THE WORST PM WE'VE EVER HAD
🔴 UK's shortest serving Premier in history
🔴 Now Boris Planning to make a comeback#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yZPlkJ6EJx
The Guardian calls Truss’ resignatiomn “the bitter end”.
Guardian front page, Friday 21 October 2022: The bitter end pic.twitter.com/fYxyzOB7bi— The Guardian (@guardian) October 20, 2022
In their front pages, the Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.
Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/fBOVl9106V— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) October 20, 2022
Friday's front page: General election now #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/3Yf6gclUl3 pic.twitter.com/pBY5COb47s— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 20, 2022
Yesterday, it was reported in some UK newspapers that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to stand for leadership.
The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated BoJo comeback.
🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 20, 2022
'Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/UCtEmu5wxJ
On tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson plotting sensational comeback to challenge Rishi Sunak for No10 after Liz Truss resignedhttps://t.co/3pGXBCoNQg pic.twitter.com/pbhjNmDoaU— The Sun (@TheSun) October 20, 2022
Front page - He couldn't could he ... Will Boris bounce back to No 10?#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/w87NsUSUCf pic.twitter.com/GgKMgbecNK— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 20, 2022
The Daily Mail adds the former Prime Minister will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.
Friday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/j8M0oHep2J— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 20, 2022
And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.
Friday's front page: 'Lettuce Rejoice'https://t.co/PyFo7ugNXP #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iHI95AkZe2— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022
