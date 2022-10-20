Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
PRESSURE IS MOUNTING on British Prime Minister Liz Truss today after an utterly chaotic week for her Conservative Party.
The PM, who took up the role only last month, is under fire from within the party and beyond it over damaging economic decisions, resignations, and dramatic scenes in the House of Commons last night.
Suella Braverman became the second member of the young Cabinet to resign yesterday as she stood down as Home Secretary, citing the use of a personal account to send an official document but also using the opportunity to criticise Truss’ leadership.
Meanwhile, there was mayhem in Westminster over a vote on fracking that led to confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit and reports of MPs being physically pushed to vote with the party.
“Chaos”, “on the brink” and “cut to shreds” is how the front pages of UK newspapers this morning described the events.
It follows other problems earlier this week and last week over fiscal policy decisions that ultimately led to the resignation of then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
On Monday night, Truss apologised for the “mistakes” and declared she would lead the Conservatives into the next election – but the strain on her leadership has only grown since then.
Meanwhile, a number of UK journalists have shared some of the things they’ve heard from Tory MPs and other sources this morning.
Tory MP texts: "It's happening. We are in the end game."— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 20, 2022
This summing up the despair of the Conservative party right now. A minister texts: "We live day by day. Who am I kidding. Actually we live hour by hour. The party has had a collective breakdown"— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 20, 2022
Sounds like we're going to get some parliamentary private secretary (ministerial bag-carrier) resignations today.— Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) October 20, 2022
The end is drawing near.
Inquiry into claims senior Tories bullied MPs in Commons vote launched
An investigation has been launched by the parliamentary authorities into the allegations that ministers bullied and “physically manhandled” their Conservative colleagues to vote with the party during the House of Commons vote on fracking.
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has asked the Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for keeping order within the Commons, and other senior officials to examine the claims.
Health Secretary Therese Coffey and Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg are among the group of senior Tories accused of bullying the party’s MPs into voting against Labour’s motion on fracking.
Rees-Mogg has insisted he saw no evidence of anyone being manhandled and there had simply been a “normal” discussion among MPs as they prepared to vote, while Coffey has also denied the claim.
Hoyle, opening proceedings in the chamber this morning, told MPs: “I wish to say something about the reports of behaviour in the division lobbies last night.
“I have asked the Serjeant at Arms and other senior officials to investigate the incident and report back to me. I will then update the House.
“I remind Members that the behaviour code applies to them as well as to other members of our parliamentary community, and this gives me another opportunity to talk about the kind of House I want to see and I believe that the vast majority of MPs also want to see.
“I want this to be a House in which we, while we might have very strong political disagreements, treat each other courteously and with respect, and we should show the same courtesy and respect to those who work with and for us.
“To that end I will be meeting with senior party representatives to seek an agreed position that behaviour like that described last night is not acceptable in all circumstances.”
This morning, Labour was granted an urgent question in the House of Commons on the departure of Suella Braverman.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper began by saying that the British government was in “total chaos” and compared the reported scenes of Tory MPs being physically pushed to vote with the party in Westminster last night to “rats fighting in a sack”.
She concluded by asking: “Why should the country have to put up with this for a single extra day?”
While chaos continues within Tory parliamentary party, Labour leader Keir Starmer has appeared at the Trades Union Conference and called for a Labour Government.
“The single most important thing I can do for working people is to make sure we win the next election and get a Labour government,” Starmer said.
“I will not let this be an era of Tory chaos, stagnation, attacks on working people.”
Overnight, there have been multiple Tory MPs calling for Truss to go.
Sky News have been keeping track of the calls so far, with the count currently at 14.
Good morning and welcome to another day of turmoil within the UK, as Prime Minister Liz Truss remains under significant pressure following the sudden resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the late night scuffles in the House of Commons over fracking.
It’s Tadgh McNally here to run you through the day’s events as they happen.
