Suella Braverman resigns as UK Home Secretary over sending official document from personal email

SUELLA BRAVERMAN HAS left her role as the UK’s Home Secretary today.

In a letter to Liz Truss, Braverman said she was resigning after a “mistake” surrounding sending an official document from her personal email.

She told Truss she was concerned about “the direction” of the British government.

Reports from British media have indicated that MP Grant Schapps, who was transport secretary under Boris Johnson, may be her replacement.

Braverman took up the role in September as part of British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ new Cabinet.

She had served as the attorney general for England and Wales since 2020. Previously, she was parliamentary under-secretary of state for exiting the EU in 2018 under Theresa May’s government.

In her resignation letter, Braverman detailed that she sent an official document from her personal email account.

She said she sent the email to a “trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration”.

“This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules.”

She said the document was a draft written ministerial statement and that although much of it had already been briefed to MPs, “nevertheless it is right for me to go”.

“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes,” she said.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.

“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

Braverman wrote in her letter that she “concerns about the direction of this government”.

“It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time.

“Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.”

Braverman is not the first departure from Truss’ young Cabinet; Kwasi Kwarteng was asked to resign as Chancellor amid backlash to fiscal decisions.

Truss has come under fire in recent days over tumultuous tax policy moves that shook the country’s economy, with at least five Tory MPs calling on her to resign.

Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael described Braverman’s departure as the latest in a “carousel of Conservative chaos”.

“This is a government in chaos. People should not be forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer,” Carmichael said.

“There is a of cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless Home Office. The only solution now is a general election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”

Meanwhile, several Tory MPs have said this afternoon that they are prepared to lose the party whip to take a stance against fracking by not supporting a Government amendment to a Labour motion.

Backbenchers resisting the Tory line could be kicked out of the parliamentary party over the vote.

Former Energy Secretary Chris Skidmore tweeted that “for the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 general election”.

“I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision,” Skidmore said.

Fellow Conservatives Tracey Crouch and Angela Richardson both replied online saying “ditto”.

Additional reporting by Press Association