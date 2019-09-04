This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 4 September, 2019
'Humiliation for Johnson': UK front pages react to last night's Brexit vote

UK MPs voted last night to debate a bill that would extend the current Brexit deadline.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 15,080 Views 22 Comments
LAST NIGHT, UK MPs voted to debate a bill today that would extend the current Brexit deadline to 31 January 2020 at the earliest. 

MPs now have the chance to pass all stages of the bill today. It will then go to the House of Lords. The motion prevented the delay of the debate on Benn’s bill beyond 5pm this Friday. 

As a result of the vote, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is tabling a motion for the general election because he will not accept the Benn bill. He added that he will not go along with the bill and that he does not want an election. 

However, he said that if MPs vote for a delay to Brexit tomorrow, he will seek to hold an election. 

Labour leader in the House of Lords Angela Smith has tabled a motion to be debated tomorrow that would make sure all stages of the Benn bill were completed by 5pm this Friday.

Boris Johnson has said that this proposed legislation intends to “chop the legs out from under the government”.

So, let’s see what spin the UK newspapers have put on Johnson’s first major hurdle as Prime Minister. 

The Daily Mirror has run with “Boris loses control”.

The Sun runs with the more direct “Over to you Britain”.

The Daily Telegraph plays it straight with “Johnson demands election”.

Just like the Daily Mirror, the I goes with “Johnson loses control”.

The Daily Express takes its own take with “Parliament surrenders to the EU”. 

“PM loses historic vote” leads The Times. 

The Guardian runs with “Humiliation for Johnson as Tory rebels turn against him”. 

And finally, the Metro runs with “Now the MPs take control”.

Hayley Halpin
