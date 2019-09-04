'Humiliation for Johnson': UK front pages react to last night's Brexit vote

LAST NIGHT, UK MPs voted to debate a bill today that would extend the current Brexit deadline to 31 January 2020 at the earliest.

MPs now have the chance to pass all stages of the bill today. It will then go to the House of Lords. The motion prevented the delay of the debate on Benn’s bill beyond 5pm this Friday.

As a result of the vote, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is tabling a motion for the general election because he will not accept the Benn bill. He added that he will not go along with the bill and that he does not want an election.

However, he said that if MPs vote for a delay to Brexit tomorrow, he will seek to hold an election.

Labour leader in the House of Lords Angela Smith has tabled a motion to be debated tomorrow that would make sure all stages of the Benn bill were completed by 5pm this Friday.

Boris Johnson has said that this proposed legislation intends to “chop the legs out from under the government”.

So, let’s see what spin the UK newspapers have put on Johnson’s first major hurdle as Prime Minister.

The Daily Mirror has run with “Boris loses control”.

The Sun runs with the more direct “Over to you Britain”.

The Daily Telegraph plays it straight with “Johnson demands election”.

Just like the Daily Mirror, the I goes with “Johnson loses control”.

The Daily Express takes its own take with “Parliament surrenders to the EU”.

“PM loses historic vote” leads The Times.

The Guardian runs with “Humiliation for Johnson as Tory rebels turn against him”.

And finally, the Metro runs with “Now the MPs take control”.