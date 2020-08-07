The UK could reach record-breaking temperatures today - but there's no heatwave here

The UK is going to see soaring temperatures today.

THE UK IS set for record-breaking temperatures today, with forecasters saying that it could be the hottest day of the year.

But in Ireland, temperatures will remain relatively cool – with rain forecast today for many parts of the country.

Health experts have issued warnings to people in anticipation of high temperatures. Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat-health warning, with people advised to stay cool indoors by closing curtains that face the sun and ensuring pets or children are not kept in vehicles.

Forecasters believe today could surpass the 37.8 degrees recorded in Heathrow on 31 July – the hottest day of the year so far, and the UK’s third warmest ever.

Scattered outbreaks of rain continuing this morning. Whilst sunshine will extend from the west, showery rain will persist for a time across east&northeast counties. Highs of 17 to 23°C, warmest away from Atlantic coasts. Light to mod S'ly breezes will veer W'ly in the clearance. pic.twitter.com/FFToANmc4f — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The country is set to be hotter than Ibiza and Tenerife today, with most of the heat concentrated in parts of Wales and England.

In Ireland, the weather is a little different. While temperatures will remain warm, ranging from 17 to 23 degrees, most places can expect rain at some point today.

In Leinster, people can expect scattered showers with the potential for thundery bursts and fog. Met Éireann says that spells of sunshine will develop in the west of the country before 12pm, but counties in the east and parts of the north can expect at least some rain.

In better news, it should be dry and sunny in most places this evening – although still much less warm than most of England.

With reporting from Press Association