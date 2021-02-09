Talks underway between Ireland and UK on travel, as Varadkar says two islands should share red country list

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR said the Irish and UK governments are discussing the arrangements around travel, stating it would ”make sense” to have the same list of red countries.

Travellers arriving into England quaranting in hotels in England will be charged £1,750 (€1,993) for their stay, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced today

UK nationals or residents returning from 33 “red list” countries will be required to spend 10 days in a Government-designated hotel.

Anyone who attempts to conceal that they have been in one of those destinations in the 10 days before arrival faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years, Mr Hancock said.

He also confirmed the new “enhanced testing” regime for all international travellers, with two tests required during the quarantine process from Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Varadkar said the government is “very much aware” of the hotels decision announced today, but noted that it applies to England only.

He said there is now an added complication of having five different jurisdictions on the two islands, adding that he is “a strong advocate for a two-island strategy”.

“It would make sense to us, having the same list of red countries,” he said, stating that the two governments should try and co-ordinate their travel plans.

If Northern Ireland is a back door to the Republic, then Ireland is a backdoor for England, he said, stating that “those contacts [between the two governments] are now underway”.

He said there seems to be an “openness” to talking about the two islands working together.

Legislation for mandatory hotel quarantine should be ready to be introduced next week, Varadkar said.

He said there are “lots of things” that are being worked out, such as what to do with someone who is a smoker and is being kept in a hotel room for two weeks.

Speaking about the ten-year prison sentence announced by the British government for those that lie on their personal locator form, Varadkar said he thinks it “is a bit extreme quite frankly”.

As a republic, Ireland has a written Constitution that provides for stronger rights around freedoms, adding that as EU citizens we also have a right to free movement.

He said the road the UK has gone down is “probably a bit more authoritarian than we would go down”.

The Tanaiste said a modified Living with Covid Plan is being worked on, and will include plans to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), something Varadkar already indicated to TheJournal.ie will be pushed out till the summer.

The revised plan should be ready by the week of 22 February, he said.

Speaking about the revised blueprint for reopening the economy, he said “a lot has changed so it makes sense that we would refresh it”.

The speed at which we reopen all depends what the numbers will be like in a few weeks time, said Varadkar, reiterating what the Taoiseach previously said about a cautious reopening.

Varadkar repeated that he hopes that after 5 March it would be safe for friends and family to be able to meet outdoors.

Speaking about certain sectors, Varadkar said personal services like hairdressers or barbers “will definitely be later than”5 March.

While he hoped there could be some normality in the spring or summer, he said areas like aviation, tourism, entertainment and events “may not reopen for a very long time” and therefore will require more support packages.