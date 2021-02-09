#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 9 February 2021
Covid UK: Travellers who lie on passenger locator forms face 10 years in prison

Passengers face fines of up to £10,000 for failing to quarantine and those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 1:35 PM
46 minutes ago 5,028 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5349548

ARRIVING TRAVELLERS PUT in quarantine hotels in England will be charged £1,750 (€1,993) for their stay, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

The Cabinet minister told the Commons that 16 hotels have been contracted for the hotel quarantine programme which begins on Monday.

UK nationals or residents returning from 33 “red list” countries will be required to spend 10 days in a Government-designated hotel.

Anyone who attempts to conceal that they have been in one of those destinations in the 10 days before arrival faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years, Mr Hancock said.

He also confirmed the new “enhanced testing” regime for all international travellers, with two tests required during the quarantine process from Monday.

Hancock told the Commons: “People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk.

“Passenger carriers will have a duty in law to make sure that passengers have signed up for these new arrangements before they travel, and will be fined if they don’t, and we will be putting in place tough fines for people who don’t comply.

“This includes a £1,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take a mandatory test, a £2,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take the second mandatory test, as well as automatically extending their quarantine period to 14 days, and a £5,000 fixed penalty notice – rising to £10,000 – for arrivals who fail to quarantine in a designated hotel.”

Passengers required to stay in a quarantine hotel will need to reserve a room online in advance.

Hancock said the booking system opens on Thursday.

The £1,750 fee for an individual includes the hotel, transfer and testing.

These travellers will only be allowed to enter the UK through a “small number of ports that currently account for the vast majority of passenger arrivals”, Hancock added.

Press Association

