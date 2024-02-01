UK Parliament to vote on DUP deal that would bring back MLAs to Stormont Assembly

THE UK HOUSE of Commons will today vote on the fast-tracked deal struck between the British Government and the DUP that would pave the way for a return of MLAs to the Northern Irish Parliament in Stormont.

The DUP has said the UK Government’s package to revive devolution in Belfast has delivered “fundamental change” to UK-EU arrangements on post-Brexit trade.

Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said negotiations had led to “clear” alterations to the Windsor Framework by ending routine checks on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s MLAs have been put on notice in the expectation that the Assembly could sit for the first time two years as early as Saturday. Were that to happen, Stormont would have its first ever nationalist First Minister, Sinn Féin’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill.

While a major change to UK-EU trade arrangements would require the approval of the bloc’s 27 member states, Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Government has said the changes outlined in the deal with the DUP are “operational” in nature and don’t change the “fundamentals”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said this morning that the European Commision would “have some questions” and will want to look at “some of the detail”, adding that he had spoken to the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the deal.

Advertisement

“There are definitely going to be some questions about what was agreed between the UK Government in the DUP but nobody is, at this stage, saying that there are any red flags, anything that gives us major concern,” Varadkar told reporters in Brussels while attending an EU leaders summit focussed on renewing financial support for Ukraine.

Varadkar also said that Irish “red lines” related to the status of the border with Northern the Republic’s position in the EU single market had not been crossed.

“From our point of view in Ireland, our priority was always to make sure there was no hard border between North and South. I think that’s been achieved and protected,” he said.

The UK Government is fast-tracking two piece of legislation that would realise the measures outlined in its Safeguarding the Union command paper, which would replace the Windsor Framework’s green lane process at Northern Ireland ports with a “UK internal market system” that will govern the movement of goods inside the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris spoke to EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to explain the proposed changes detailed in the command paper.

In a statement, the Commission said it would “carefully analyse” the new measures.

With reporting from Press Association