Leo said Donald Tusk would get 'terrible trouble' from the UK press. Here's what they said

YESTERDAY, EU COUNCIL President Donald Tusk wondered aloud whether there was a “special place in hell” for those who pushed for Brexit without a plan.

His words were taken out of context by some, but there is no doubt they were pretty inflammatory.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar quietly told Tusk that the British press would give him “terrible trouble” for his words and as the papers came out today we saw if that prediction came true.

Tusk was certainly attacked by some of the papers, while others ignored it. Surprisingly, The Mail, The Sun and the Daily Express were among the papers that did not feature Tusk.

Here’s a taster of some of the front pages where he did.

Daily Telegraph

The Telegraph left out some crucial context for Tusk’s words and went big on it.

The Guardian

The Guardian ran with it but played it very straight on the front page.

Metro

Some decent playfulness from Metro and some good context

City A.M.

City A.M. were the only ones to give it the photoshop treatment

The Times

The Times sought to make it a bit newsier and also had a solid photo showing Tusk looking every inch the Europhile.

They gave it the cartoon treatment as well…