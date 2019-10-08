This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Queen has approved another suspension of the UK's parliament

House of Commons business will be suspended until next Monday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 10,299 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4843031
Image: Shutterstock/chbaum
Image: Shutterstock/chbaum

THE UK PARLIAMENT will be prorogued from tonight, after the queen approved another suspension of the House of Commons this afternoon.

The British monarch approved the second prorogation of parliament in recent weeks at a meeting of the Privy Council, following a request from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to do so last week.

The business of the House of Commons will be suspended from midnight tonight until next Monday, when Johnson will set out a fresh legislative programme in a Queen’s Speech.

In a statement last week, Johnson said the Queen’s Speech would allow the Government to set out its plans for the NHS, schools, tackling crime, investing in infrastructure and building the British economy.

“We will get Brexit done on 31 October and continue delivering on these vital issues,” he said.

Johnson previously attempted to prorogue parliament for five weeks last month, before the Supreme Court unanimously ruled on 24 September that he acted unlawfully in doing so.

The move comes as Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union teeter on the bring of collapse, amid claims from both sides of intransigence and sabotage before the Brexit deadline of 31 October.

Johnson is continuing to threaten to leave the European Union at any cost – with or without a withdrawal deal – at the end of the month.

Today he spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he tried to salvage new divorce terms which he had proposed ahead of a pivotal EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on 17 and 18 October.

A Downing Street source claimed that Merkel demanded a rewrite of Britain’s approach to the Irish border problem that made a compromise “essentially impossible”.

A deal now looked “overwhelming unlikely” and talks were “close to breaking down”, the source added.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie