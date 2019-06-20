This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK's porn blocking laws to be delayed again

The laws were to be introduced on 15 July, but are to be delayed because of bureaucratic, legal issues.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 7:44 AM
48 minutes ago 2,412 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4689991
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

THE UK GOVERNMENT is expected to delay the introduction of its porn-block law, according to UK media reports.

Sky News and the Guardian report that sources have indicated that the introduction of the new law will be delayed indefinitely following a legal issue with the European Commission after they weren’t notified of the changes in time.

This follows several other delays of the proposed law, which has also raised privacy concerns about who will have access to the personal details of porn users.

The law would introduce an age-verification system for porn sites, with the aim of preventing children getting access to potentially harmful images and videos.

Options being put forward in the UK include requiring adult users to buy a special card over the counter at a newsagents, where they will be asked to show photo ID to verify their age. The card will have a code on it that can be used to access the site.

Some sites will ask users to provide a scan of a passport or driver’s licence which will then be verified by a third-party while others may ask for credit card details as proof a person is over 18.

Websites who don’t adhere to the system risk being blocked, although UK government officials have admitted that this would prove difficult to enforce

In the Dáil yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish government will consult with the UK about its new “porn block” and how it is working, with a view to perhaps rolling out an age verification system for Ireland.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton has already said that “there is a valid concern there” in relation to the regulation of commercial adult porn sites.

The Secretary for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Wright is expected to confirm the delay in the House of Commons later this morning.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android

- with reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie