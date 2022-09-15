Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats over NI Protocol

The UK Government is understood to have told Brussels it will continue with the grace periods relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 2:07 PM
15 minutes ago 688 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5867279
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE UK HAS risked further antagonising the European Union by responding to legal threats over the Northern Ireland Protocol by refusing to fully implement the post-Brexit agreement.

Ministers are understood to have responded to Brussels’ seven infringement proceedings by saying they will unilaterally continue with the grace periods on checks currently in place.

Britain’s mission to the EU formally replied by the end-of-Thursday deadline, despite politics as normal being paused during the mourning period for the queen.

The PA news agency was told that the response said the UK would continue with the current approach of not forcing retailers and exporters to adhere to all the agreed checks.

The response with unilateral action is liable to anger the bloc, which has stressed the need to find joint solutions to the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea by the protocol.

But Britain hopes that delaying the checks will help create the space for solutions to be found.

Infringement proceedings

Four infringement procedures were triggered by the European Commission in July, adding to three already launched a month earlier.

Speaking to reporters after the first set of these procedures were triggered in June, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it represented “a step up in response from the EU”.

He called on the British government to hold talks with their European counterparts in a bid to halting any legal action.

Meanwhile, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said the UK’s move had “no legal or political justification”.

However, the EU has been further angered by the UK’s threat to override parts of the protocol with new legislation, which the bloc argues would break international law.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be in Westminster for the queen’s funeral on Monday.

It is unclear if she will be meeting British Prime Minister Liz Truss while in London, although Truss is expected to hold some talks with political leaders during their visits.

There have been unconfirmed suggestions that Truss will speak to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the margins of the funeral amid tensions over the protocol.

The European Commission declined to discuss the contents of the UK letter, as did the UK Government during the mourning period. Neither side was planning to publish the document.

Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie told reporters in Brussels: “I can confirm we have received a reply from the UK. We will now analyse the reply before deciding on the next steps.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie