Neutrality activists criticise use of Defence Forces to give weapons training to Ukrainian army

NEUTRALITY ACTIVISTS HAVE criticised a decision to use the Irish Defence Forces to provide weapons training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Irish Times reported today that Defence Forces members will be providing instruction in weapon skills and military tactics to Ukrainian troops in addition to non-lethal support.

Ireland has provided assistance to Ukraine as part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM) since February.

It was understood that Ireland’s contribution to the EUMAM would focus on training in areas such as medics, de-mining methods and engineering capabilities.

The Irish Neutrality League released a statement this afternoon saying it is “wholly opposed to the government decision to direct Irish Defence Forces personnel to provide weapons training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported in the Irish Times”.

“This would constitute an egregious and incontrovertible breach of neutrality,” the league said.

“The government has until now described its support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as ‘humanitarian’ and ‘non-lethal’. This is highly contestable given that the support has included flak jackets (worn by soldiers in combat) and mine-clearance training (with the trained sappers currently clearing mines at the head of the Ukrainian counter-offensive),” it said.

“If Irish Defence Forces personnel are to proceed with weapons training for members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it would represent an unprecedented contravention of Ireland’s already seriously compromised neutrality.”

Similarly, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy described the reported development as “a new departure in the Government’s breach of Irish military neutrality”.

“Providing basic weapons training to Ukrainian soldiers is clearly a breach of neutrality. They have even broken the assurance they made previously when the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said that Ireland would only be providing non-military aid to Ukraine,” Murphy said.

“When we raised opposition to Ireland’s participation in the EU’s Military Assistance Mission Ukraine and explained that this was a full-spectrum military training mission, government representatives reassured the public that Irish soldiers would only be involved in non-lethal training.

“When I sought a guarantee from Micheál Martin in the Dáil that soldiers would only be involved in demining training, which was being claimed publicly, he said that we were ‘puppets of Putin’. His outrageous outburst makes sense now as an attempt to avoid answering the question.

“Instead of participating in European militarisation and aligning with NATO, the Irish government should be using its voice at an international level to push for peace.”

However, a group representing Ukrainian people living in Ireland has thanked the Defence Forces.

“Massive thanks to all you beautiful people who support Ukraine and made this possible!” Ukrainian Community in Ireland tweeted today.

“Your support means a world! Special thanks to the Defence Forces and personally to each instructor involved in the mission!”