Up to 30 Irish troops will travel to Europe to train Ukrainian troops in 'non-lethal' skills

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
THE GOVERNMENT HAS cleared the way for 30 Irish troops who are instructors in battlefield medics, bomb disposal and engineering to help train Ukrainian soldiers as part of an EU mission.
The cabinet confirmed the move this morning and will see the troops deployed in the coming months to the newly established European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).
The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin TD welcomed the move.
“EUMAM Ukraine will provide vital training support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the coordination of EU Member States’ activities delivering the training.
“Given Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine and the considerable experience our Defence Forces have in providing training both at home and overseas, the Government regards the participation of the Defence Forces in this mission as an important signal of Ireland’s unwavering support for and solidarity with Ukraine,” he said.
A source has confirmed that it is anticipated that the focus of the Irish participation will be on medics, de-mining methods and engineering capabilities.
A statement from the Department of Defence said that the primary role of the Defence Forces will be to provide training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in one or more European countries where the training will take place.
These trainers will be supplemented by a small number of staff positions based in the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) staff based in Brussels, Belgium and in the multi-national Special Training Command (STC) in Strausberg, Germany.
The mission was planned after the Council of the EU launched the EUMAM Ukraine last year.
The DOD said that the aim of the operation is to “enhance the military capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces” to allow them to continue to defend their country and protect the civilian population.
“The mission is already up and running, and operates on a needs-based approach, answering to Ukrainian training needs.
“EUMAM Ukraine has a mandate to provide individual, collective and specialised training to up to 15,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel over multiple locations in the territory of EU member states, subject to the explicit consent of each host Member State,” a statement said.
Ireland currently has a senior staff position in the mission’s Operational Headquarters, which will operate within the EU’s Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) staff in Brussels, as part of the EU Military Staff.
Ireland will offer training teams to augment training delivered by other EU nations, and staff in Brussels and Strausberg, Germany will co-ordinate delivery of training on a multi-national basis.
The plan is that Defence Forces’ personnel will deploy to deliver the training as soon as the Irish soldier’s capabilities match the needs of the Ukrainian forces.
The supply of equipment, both lethal and non-lethal, which is provided by Member States is funded by the European Peace Facility (EPF).
Ireland’s funding contribution to the EPF is directed exclusively to non-lethal elements, consistent with the terms of the Programme for Government.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site