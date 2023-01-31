Ukraine Cabinet committee to assess if Ireland aligns with refugee supports offered by other EU countries

THE CABINET SUBCOMMITTEE on Ukraine will meet today to discuss ongoing humanitarian response and options to tackle the current accommodation crisis.

The meeting will focus on what other countries in Europe offer in terms of supports and accommodation for refugees and determine if Ireland is aligned with such an approach.

The Cabinet committee on accommodation and supports for Ukrainian refugees oversees the whole-of-Government humanitarian response to supporting people from Ukraine who have sought temporary protection here.

There has been some suggestion that time-limited supports could become a reality for those seeking asylum, but it is understood that this would not be immediate and is more for consideration in the long-term.

As of November 2022, €141.4 million has been provided by the Department of Social Protection in terms of supports.

Under the temporary protection directive, Ukrainians that arrive in Ireland are entitled to a weekly social welfare payment as well as additional supports for their children, such as child benefit.

Everyone arriving to Ireland under the temporary protection directive can also apply for a medical card.

It is understood that the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman will brief ministers on the critical nature of the crisis, particularly with housing refugees who are seeking international protection.

Government sources have stated that there is no doubt that Ireland wishes to welcome Ukrainians, stating that per capita Ireland has taken in more numbers than anywhere else in Western Europe, with the exception of Germany.

However, Government policy on the refugee response for both Ukrainian refugees and those seeking international protection has hardened in recent months with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stating that stronger border controls may be introduced to prevent people arriving into the country illegally.

In terms of Ukrainian refugees, the Government has introduced of a refusals policy which means Ukrainian refugees will not get a second offer if they turn down alternative accommodation and refuse to vacate their hotels.

The meeting today takes place against the backdrop of gardaí examining links between misinformation spread online recently and an arson attack on a building in Dublin’s north inner city yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the theory that it was targeted by a group who believed, erroneously, that the building was to be used as a direct provision centre, sources said.

The building had been earmarked for an apartment development and developers had applied for planning permission.