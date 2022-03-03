#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 3 March 2022
EU agrees to offer Ukraine refugees temporary right to live and work in member states

The decision allows people fleeing the war to obtain a residence permit in the EU and opens their access to education and the labour market.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 5:12 PM
THE EUROPEAN UNION has decided to grant temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine that will enable them to live, work and study in EU countries.

The decision will allow people fleeing the war in Ukraine to obtain a residence permit in the EU, which will also give them access to education and the labour market.

The temporary protection directive uses a mechanism that was drawn up in the early 2000s in response to wars in former Yugoslavia, but which has not been implemented before.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, who attended the meeting, called it a “historic decision”.

“The EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. The EU stands united to save lives!” she tweeted.

Under a text submitted by the European Commission, refugees from Ukraine and their family members would receive a residence permit and the right to access work and education for an initial year.

That would be renewable every six months for a total of two years. 

Speaking to The Journal, Rachael Bermingham, an Advice and Legal Information Officer at Doras, said that the directive “will allow Ukrainian nationals and those who were resident in Ukraine, including asylum seekers, residency in EU member states”.

“This will allow access to the labour market, social welfare systems, as well as medical care,” Bermingham said.

“In Ireland this is set out in law under section 60 of the International Protection Act 2015. We are awaiting updates from the government with more details of how this will work and how individuals may access the permission.”

In a statement earlier today, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe “stands by those in need of protection”.

“All those fleeing Putin’s bombs are welcome in Europe,” von der Leyen said.

“We will provide protection to those seeking shelter and we will help those looking for a safe way home.”

Additional reporting by AFP

