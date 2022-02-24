Coveney says Ireland 'certainly not neutral' on Russian invasion of Ukraine

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has labelled the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “murderous act of aggression”.

Russia has launched an assault on its neighbour with explosions reported in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, starting at approximately 5am local time (3am Irish time).

In an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Coveney said that Ireland will not take a neutral stance on Russia’s belligerence.

“Ireland is a neutral country, we’re militarily non-aligned, but we are certainly not neutral on an issue like this, when there is blatant aggression happening on the continent of Europe,” he said.

The foreign affairs minister said Russia’s aggression is “an attack on a Europe that we have built together collectively since World War II.”

He promised “very direct and very hard-hitting” sanctions against Russia.

We are not going to go to war with Russia, militarily.

“But certainly I think the response in terms of sanctions will be very direct and very hard-hitting, and that means that the EU is also going to suffer as a result of those sanctions because undoubtedly there’ll be counter-sanctions from Russia.”

Coveney said there are two Irish families currently in Ukraine for surrogacy reasons, and the Department of Foreign Affairs is in contact with them to ensure their safe passage from the country.

Two Irish diplomats in Kyiv have been moved to a safe location along with EU colleagues. He added that anyone leaving Ukraine will have to do so by road as country’s airspace currently isn’t safe.

Writing on Twitter, the foreign affairs minister said: “Russia has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them.

“Rocket attacks and explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. The EU and the world needs to respond strongly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks. Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression. We utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe.

⚠️ Urgent consular advice regarding Ukraine.



All Irish citizens in Ukraine should shelter in a secure place. Do not move around the country in the coming hours. Please follow the advice of local authorities.



We will post regular updates on @dfatirl as the situation develops. — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) February 24, 2022

The Department of Foreign Affairs issued urgent consular advice instructing all Irish citizens in Ukraine to shelter in a secure place.

“Do not move around the country in the coming hours. Please follow the advice of local authorities. We will post regular updates on @dfatirl [its Twitter account] as the situation develops.”

A raft of world leaders condemned Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, with Western capitals pledging new sanctions on Moscow and the UN chief demanding the conflict “stop now”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a statement condemning the latest action by Vladimir Putin: “I utterly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine. Our first thoughts are with them.

“We will work with our EU partners and at the UN to hold President Putin and his regime accountable.

“Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine,” Martin concluded.