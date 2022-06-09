#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine refugees to be allowed register at regional immigration hubs under new law

The new legislation will remove the current requirement to travel to Dublin.

By Christina Finn Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 11:41 AM
48 minutes ago 1,378 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5786434
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CABINET IS DISCUSSING new laws to make it easier for people fleeing Ukraine to register with the immigration service around the country.

The new Department of Justice legislation will allow people from Ukraine to register at regional hubs and will remove the current requirement to travel to Dublin to do so.

The legislation aims to increase efficiencies for the registering and processing of immigration and social protection needs.

It will also establish a one-stop-shop service, including at regional hubs, for people fleeing Ukraine who are seeking temporary protection, a PPSN and income support, while also making the process more customer friendly and easier to operate.

The draft bill is likely to be approved by Government in the coming weeks to be brought through the Houses before the end of the summer recess.

Separately, Government is expected to discuss housing and the conditions put on some planning permissions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cabinet is also expected to give the green light to the legislation to remove the hospital in-patient charge of €80 per night for children aged under 16, something that has already been announced.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie