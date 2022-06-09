Ukraine refugees to be allowed register at regional immigration hubs under new law

CABINET IS DISCUSSING new laws to make it easier for people fleeing Ukraine to register with the immigration service around the country.

The new Department of Justice legislation will allow people from Ukraine to register at regional hubs and will remove the current requirement to travel to Dublin to do so.

The legislation aims to increase efficiencies for the registering and processing of immigration and social protection needs.

It will also establish a one-stop-shop service, including at regional hubs, for people fleeing Ukraine who are seeking temporary protection, a PPSN and income support, while also making the process more customer friendly and easier to operate.

The draft bill is likely to be approved by Government in the coming weeks to be brought through the Houses before the end of the summer recess.

Separately, Government is expected to discuss housing and the conditions put on some planning permissions.

Cabinet is also expected to give the green light to the legislation to remove the hospital in-patient charge of €80 per night for children aged under 16, something that has already been announced.