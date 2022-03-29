5 mins ago

A Russian strike has hit a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional governer.

“The regional administration building was hit,” governor Vitaly Kim wrote on Facebook.

He said that most people inside the building “escaped miraculously”.

However, several civilians and soldiers are still unaccounted for.

Mykolaiv is a key port city that has been under heavy assault for weeks.