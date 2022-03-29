Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine today.
HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine as negotiators sit down for talks in Turkey.
A Russian strike has hit a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional governer.
“The regional administration building was hit,” governor Vitaly Kim wrote on Facebook.
He said that most people inside the building “escaped miraculously”.
However, several civilians and soldiers are still unaccounted for.
Mykolaiv is a key port city that has been under heavy assault for weeks.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned people involved in negotiating with Russia against eating or drinking following suspected poisonings.
Roman Abramovich and at least two Ukrainian negotiators are believed to have suffered symptoms of poisoning following a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month.
A report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), confirmed by investigative journalism group Bellingcat, said Russian oligarch Abramovich and the two Ukrainian officials had suffered red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.
In a subsequent interview with the Ykpaiha 24 news channel, translated by Sky News, Kuleba said: “I advise anyone going through negotiations with the Russian Federation not to eat or drink anything, and preferably avoid touching any surface.”
As the talks commence, Ukrainian and Russian forces appear to be in a back-and-forth stalemate.
Ukrainian forces recaptured the Kyiv suburb of Irpin yesterday and have retained control of Mariupol despite fierce Russian attacks on the besiged port city.
Experts say the loss of Irpin is a setback for Russian forces who are still trying to regroup after a failed attempt to encircle Kyiv.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Ukrainian and Russian negotiators this morning as the two sides meet for face-to-face talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire.
The president urged them to “put an end to this tragedy”.
“We believe that there will be no losers in a just peace. Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” he said.
“As members of the delegations you have taken on a historic responsibility. The whole world is awaiting the good news that will come from you.”
Ahead of the negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country would be prepared to hold a referendum on neutrality and removing an impetus to seek Nato membership from its constitution.
Good morning, Lauren Boland here. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine as they happen today as Ukraine and Russian negotiators meet again in Turkey
Here’s a look at what’s happening so far this morning:
Contains additional reporting by AFP and Press Association
