Advertisement
© European Union, 2022
Podcast

The Explainer: What happens when people need medical attention in Ukraine?

Thousands of people in need of critical medical care but unable to access it in Ukraine have been sent to EU countries for treatment in a mammoth operation known as Medevac.
572
1 hour ago

IT’S NOW MORE than two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war continues to rage.

The world has watched as some towns and cities are reduced to ruin. Fighting continues both along the frontlines as well as behind, as both sides trade cruise missile and drone attacks.

For those who have not fled Ukraine, civilian life has been severely disrupted, particularly in accessing complex healthcare needs, ranging from war injuries to managing chronic illnesses.

This is where the European Commission has stepped in, creating an initiative that allows EU member states and other participating countries to opt-in to receive patients from Ukraine for treatment

The logistics involved are complex, and are coordinated through the EU Medevac hub in Poland. This includes managing transportation and medical care en route.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, supported by the European Union’s Department for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, we explore how all this works.

Eric Adrien, duty officer at the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC), was involved in setting up the Medevac hub, and delves into how it was all set up and how it functions.

How long will the service continue to be provided? And how many patients has Ireland received?

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags