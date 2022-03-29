Citywest to be used as 'overflow' processing centre for refugees if needed

Conference Centre at Citywest Hotel Dublin was also used during the pandemic as an isolation and step down facility.

CITYWEST CONVENTION CENTRE is be used as an ‘overflow’ processing centre for refugees arriving from Ukraine should Dublin Airport come under too much pressure.

The Taoiseach today chaired a Cabinet update on Ukraine which covered the national humanitarian response, and economic issues caused by the war, and the plans to support and accommodate refugees coming into Ireland.

Cabinet was told that as of last night, 14,611 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in Ireland.

Two thirds are female and one third are male. Of the overall figure, one third are children.

To date, the Government says 22 unaccompanied minors have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine. Around 600 people are arriving each day from Ukraine.

30,000 refugees by the end of April

A Government spokesperson confirmed that around 21,000 refugees are expected to be in Ireland by Easter, with 30,000 refugees expected here by the end of April.

As of now, a total of 11,613 PPS numbers have been issued, and 2,909 child benefit claims have been made.

A total of 22,657 pledges of accomodation have been made by members of the public.

Cabinet heard there would be short-term challenges in providing suitable accommodation for the significant numbers coming into the country.

The Department of Housing is urgently developing proposals to help address those needs over the longer term, ministers were told.

Cabinet was told that if the current trajectory of arrivals continues, there could be the need for short-term emergency accommodation needed in the near future.

Tents

The Journal reported yesterday that soldiers are building a large tent village for Ukrainian refugees in Gormanstown Camp, but it is hoped that it will be used only as a last resort.

Soldiers from the Ordnance Corps and the Engineering Corps began work last week on the facility in the County Meath Camp.

They have constructed the tents on solid raised bases and have been working to provide electrical and plumbing to the facility.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said that the tents will only be used in a scenario where hotels and other facility spaces have run out.

Cabinet was told today that the Green Glens Arena in Cork is also going to be used to accommodate refugees. It will have capacity for more than 400 people and is on target for use from 18 April.

Additional resources are also being set up at Rosslare Port in Wexford to deal with the growing numbers of refugees arriving by sea. Dublin Airport remains the main entry point for refugees into Ireland.

The Taoiseach told ministers today that there will be significant challenges when it comes to supplying accommodation for refugees.

He said several senior level groups have met to urgently address the level of needs those arriving in Ireland will have.

The cost

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath today briefed Cabinet on how the State plans to pay for its humanitarian efforts.

A Government spokesperson said that the overall cost is difficult to estimate given the moving variables with the conflict.

However, McGrath told his colleagues today that in October’s Budget, €3.9 billion was set aside as a contingency fund to deal with Covid-19. Around €1.5 billion has been committed to already.

The minister said the remaining €2.5 billion will now be used to deal with the Ukraine crisis, such as paying for hotel accommodation for refugees.

Cabinet was told the re-housing and supporting of Ukrainian refugees will incur “significant costs”.

A spokesperson for Government said no additional money is expected to be needed this year, but in 2023 the cost will have to be baked into Budget.