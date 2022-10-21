'Grave concern' over accommodation shortages for refugees arriving into Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN ‘grave concerns’ over the availability of accommodation for refugees this winter, with Minister Roderic O’Gorman unable to rule out people being forced to sleep on the streets.

It comes as the Citywest facility was closed to new arrivals yesterday due to a lack of capacity, with new arrivals from both Ukraine and other countries potentially needing to stay overnight in Dublin Airport.

Earlier this morning, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman was unable to confirm that refugees would not be forced to sleep on the streets due to the lack of accommodation.

When asked on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, O’Gorman said: “I can’t rule that out.”

He said that the Government was currently “not in a position to guarantee everyone an offer of accommodation”.

“What we will do is prioritise vulnerable people, we’ll prioritise women and children in terms of the provision of accommodation and for those who we are not able to offer accommodation to we will work with NGOs to provide some services to them,” O’Gorman said.

“That’s why we’re speaking very clearly today and engaging with the Ukrainian embassy in terms of letting people know that there is a major constraint on capacity, particularly next week. It’s not that we have no accommodation available, but we don’t have enough accommodation available.”

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth have said that there are currently over 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection) being accommodated in Ireland.

Speaking in Cork this afternoon, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that the accommodation system was currently under pressure.

“We’re clearly under pressure, in terms of the amount of accommodation that we need to find. I mean, over the last six months, the State has done the equivalent of finding accommodation for the population of the city of Waterford,” said Coveney.

That is putting our country and our systems under enormous pressure and it’s really coming to a head now because we know that that those who are coming in today and tomorrow, certainly, the women and children will be accommodated in citywest but it may not be possible to accommodate some of the men.

Coveney said that two months ago, there were approximately 750 Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland a week but this has rapidly increased to around 1,500 a week, alongside 400 people from other countries seeking international protection.

‘Grave concerns’

The accommodation shortages have raised serious concerns within groups representing refugees, including the Ukraine Civil Society Forum (UCSF), which is made up of more than 60 NGOs.

While the UCSF says it recognises the difficult situation the Government is currently in, there needed to be “big decisions” made to shift from emergency planning to medium/long-term planning.

National Coordinator for the UCSF, Emma Lane-Spollen, said:

“The Government has finally recognised the severe capacity issues at the Citywest Transit Centre that have led to significant overcrowding and safety issues. Yesterday, there were 1,050 people in a facility designed for 300, sleeping on chairs and the floor – this includes pregnant women, young children and the elderly.”

The UCSF is deeply worried that a tragedy, like the death of a baby in an overflow centre in the Netherlands which sparked questions about the conditions in the centre and availability of medical care, could occur here.

She added that the current crisis is “not going to ease up” and that an increase in arrivals is not unexpected.

“What is worrying is that the Department of Children, Equality, Disability and Youth had raised this likely scenario with the Senior Officials Group weeks ago, and yet here we are,” Lane-Spollen said.

Lane-Spollen said that while the Department had done a “phenomenal job” accommodating over 58,000 refugees, there now needed to be a “strong pipeline” of medium term accommodation.

Earlier today, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council Nick Henderson said that it was a “most, most serious situation”.

“It really represents a breakdown in the reception of refugees, both Ukrainian and people seeking protection here in Ireland,” Henderson told Morning Ireland.

Both Henderson and Lane-Spollen raised concern about the entire response to the crisis being led out of one Department, with the UCSF calling for the long-term response be led by the Department of the Taoiseach.

Additional reporting by Hayley Halpin and Niall O’Connor