THE UNITED NATIONS Human Rights Chief has said that the starvation experienced by Palestinians and Gaza could amount to a war crime.

It comes as Israel has put restrictions on life-saving aid being delivered to besieged areas.

Volker Türk told the BBC that it is “plausible” that the IDF is using starvation as a weapon of war.

The UN says its workers have been given mixed messages at checkpoints, comparing delivering aid to Gaza to “navigating a brutal obstacle course”.

“All of my humanitarian colleagues keep telling us that there is a lot of red tape. There are obstacles. There are hindrances… Israel is to blame in a significant way,” said Türk.

“I can only say the facts speak for themselves… I understand that this needs to be controlled, but it cannot take days for it to be done.

“When you put all kinds of requirements on the table that are unreasonable in an emergency… that brings up the question, with all the restrictions that we currently see, whether there is a plausible claim to be made that starvation is, or may be used as, a weapon of war.”

‘Truth matters’

Hamas has called on the United States to stop its airdrop deliveries of aid into the region, after nearly 20 people died trying to get to parachutes carrying aid.

Twelve people drowned trying to wade into the sea to get aid packages that went astray, according to the Hamas government and the Swiss-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Six people, amid the dunes and rubble on Monday, were killed in stampedes, the same sources said.

James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson on a mission in Gaza has said he and his team are attempting to deliver vaccines and other medical supplies to women and children in the region.

In a video posted to his Instagram this week, Elder detailed that the team of United Nations aid workers have been given mixed messages at Israeli checkpoints, when attempting to move north in to Gaza.

“Truth matters. Life saving aid matters,” he said.

Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel Alamy Alamy

Israeli forces pounded besieged Gaza yesterday and fought Hamas around several hospitals despite a UN Security Council demand for a ceasefire.

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called on the Israeli government for drop the restrictions it has placed on the aid coming into Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin yesterday confirmed that Ireland will intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The decision follows analysis of legal and policy issues arising in the case, as well as consultation with South Africa.

Speaking on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show last night, Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews stopped short of accusing Israel of genocide, but said that he “personally” believes that “it looks like genocide”.

“I do respect the International Court of Justice to make that decision,” he said.

With reporting by AFP