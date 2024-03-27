Ireland moves towards intervening in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Micheál Martin and his department officials are to prepare a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The Tánaiste is to update the Cabinet about this today. If the move is approved, the Irish Government will officially intervene in the case against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention at the court in The Hague in the Netherlands.

It is currently not known what legal points the State is relying on in its declaration.

South Africa moved to take legal action against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention over the Israeli Defence Forces action in Gaza after the 7 October attacks by Hamas in December.

In January, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel should “take all measures within its power” to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article Two of the Genocide Convention.

While the court stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire, it ruled that Israel must take “immediate and effective measures” to enable the provision of urgent humanitarian in Gaza “to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians”.

Opposition parties and members of the public called for the State to intervene in the case in January, but Government remained hesitant to make a quick decision on the matter.

Ahead of the court hearing, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said these calls were “trying to crease division“. Later, the Government agreed it would review the decision carefully.

It is understood the Department of Foreign Affairs officials have previously consulted with their South African counterparts and conducted preliminary analysis of the legal issues arising from the case.