Uncle Ben's recalls batches of microwave rice due to possible presence of glass

A NUMBER OF batches of Uncle Ben’s microwaveable rice pouches have been recalled.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said today Uncle Ben’s is recalling batches of its brown basmati rice in ready-to-heat pouches due to the “possible presence of glass”.

The following batches are being recalled by the company:

The FSAI said point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.