Uniformed gardaí will march in Dublin's gay pride parade next month

UNIFORMED MEMBERS OF An Garda Síochana will take part in Dublin’s gay pride parade for the first time this year.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris made the announcement at the Garda Representative Association’s annual conference in Kerry yesterday.

In 2017, uniformed members of Gardaí, along with uniformed members of the PSNI, marched in the gay pride parade in Belfast.

At the time, Harris, who was the PSNI’s deputy chief constable at the time, said it was an important series of events to show support for the LGBT+ community.

This is the first time uniformed members of An Garda Síochana will march in a gay pride parade in Dublin.

“As you are all aware, society is becoming increasingly diverse,” Harris said.

“As the GRA has rightly pointed out, it is essential that An Garda Síochána reflects the diverse society we serve.

“That is why our uniform policy has been amended to allow the wearing of the hijab, or turban, as an item of Garda uniform.

“This year An Garda Síochána will take part in Dublin’s Gay Pride in uniform for the first time.”

The pride festival in Dublin takes place between the 20 June and 30 June – with the pride parade set to take place on 29 June.

In previous years, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other government ministers, as well as former president Mary McAleese have walked in the parade.