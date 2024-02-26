Have you been to University Hospital Limerick recently? We want to hear your stories

HAVE YOU OR a loved one spent time at University Hospital Limerick recently?

The Journal is interested in hearing from readers about their experiences of UHL.

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by email through answers@thejournal.ie and describe your experience in a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words).

The hospital has faced significant overcrowding in recent months. In October, it issued an apology to patients experiencing long wait times, saying that overcrowding levels were “far in excess of where we want to be”.

It emerged at the weekend that the HSE has launched a review into the death of a woman in her 30s one day after presenting unwell at the hospital and learning she had miscarried.

Two teenage girls have also died suddenly at the hospital while waiting to be seen in the last two years, one of whom was named publicly as 16-year-old Aoife Johnston from Shannon, Co Clare.