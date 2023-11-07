Fresh appeal for people to offer unoccupied properties as temporary accommodation for Ukrainians

THE IRISH RED Cross (IRC) and local authorities are appealing to people who have unoccupied properties or rooms to offer them as temporary homes for those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The Journal reported last month that there are concerns in government that tented and cabin accommodation options, as well as site locations for Ukrainians, are running out as we head into winter.

The arrival numbers are back up to high levels of between 700 – 800 per week, it is understood.

A tax-free recognition payment of €800 per month is available to anybody offering a room or property to house Ukrainian people or families.

Local authorities take and and manage offers of unoccupied houses, apartments or holiday homes. Offers can be made at offerahome.ie or by contacting the local autority in which the property is located.

The IRC takes and manages offers of any accommodation, including rooms and shared properties. Offers can be made at www.registerofpledges.redcross.ie or by phoning 1800 753 343.

“Those making offers can be assured that their local authority or the Irish Red Cross will follow up within days to discuss suitability, complete the required assessments and match properties to Ukrainian people and families in need,” a joint statement from the IRC and Local Government Management Agency said.

Appealing to those with properties to offer, on behalf of the local government sector, Tom Enright, chair of the County and City Management Association said: “We understand that it can be daunting to offer a property to someone you don’t know. That is why local authorities and the Irish Red Cross will work with you throughout the process and be there to offer support.

“If you have any accommodation that is otherwise going to be unused this winter, please consider offering it for those who badly need a safe home for a while.”

As part of an imminent proposal to Cabinet in the coming weeks, State-provided accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine is set to be limited to just 90 days.

Last week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin indicated that any change to Ukrainian refugee accommodation, which would make it time-limited, would only apply to people arriving into Ireland and will not apply to refugees already here.

Speaking in Kilkenny on 31 October, Martin was asked about the possible changes and what he would say to Ukrainians who are worried that in the months ahead they will be forced to leave their accomodation.

“That’s not contemplated for those who are already in accomodation,” he said.

The Tanaiste said that the “original intention” was for the time-limited restriction to be imposed on people arriving into Ireland, rather than refugees that are already here.

An overhaul of the whole Ukraine refugee response is on the cards, with significant changes due to be made in areas such social protection, education and housing.

A time limited offer is on the table - Minister Joe O’Brien @joefingalgreen tells #RTEUpfront that the government is considering a time limited offer for Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland. pic.twitter.com/jfSGKnuBT0 — Upfront with Katie Hannon (@RTEUpfront) November 6, 2023

Minister of State Joe O’Brien told RTÉ’s Upfront with Katie Hannon last night that the Government needs to be able to “give people who are leaving Ukraine certainty about what they’re going to get”.

“At the moment, we are in a position where we are going to run out of accommodation unless we change the nature of the offers,” O’Brien said.

“So what we need to be able to tell people is that when you come to Ireland, we can guarantee you A, B or C. That is what we’re looking at the moment,” he said.

“A time-limited offer, I think, is going to be on the table, but it will mean that when people are in the Ukraine and when they’re looking at their options, they will be able to see for certainty what they’ve got,” O’Brien added.

“We need to be able to continue to offer people safety and security. The way of doing that, that we’re looking at at the moment, is a time-limited offer.”

With reporting by Christina Finn