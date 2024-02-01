UN Palestinian aid agency warns funding cuts could shut down operations by end of February

THE COMMISSIONER-GENERAL of UNRWA has said that due to donor countries suspending funding, the aid agency’s operations will likely shut down by the end of the month.

UNRWA is a vital lifeline for the nearly two million people displaced by Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, where more than 27,000 people have been killed and over 66,000 injured.

UNRWA became the centre of an international controversy last week when it emerged that Israel had provided the aid agency with an intelligence dossier alleging the involvement of 12 of its workers in the attacks against Israel on 7 October last year.

UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Phillipe Lazzarini announced that the staff members in question had been fired and an investigation would follow.

“Full accountability and transparency are expected out of this process, should the allegations be substantiated,” an UNRWA statement read.

In spite of this, the United States declared the following day that it was suspending financial support for the agency and so far another 15 countries have followed suit.

Ireland has not joined those countries, which include the UK, Germany, Canada and Japan, with Micheál Martin saying he had “full confidence” in Lazzarini’s decision to fire the staff members and launch an investigation.

In a statement today, Lazzarini said: ”If funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by end of February not only in Gaza but also across the region.”

If UNRWA does shut down, the consequences for the civilian population in Gaza will be dire; there are about 1.7 million people staying in and around already overcrowded and under resourced UNRWA shelters across the territory.

UNRWA also works in refugee camps in the West Bank and neighbouring countries.

“It’s difficult to imagine that Gazans will survive this crisis without UNRWA,” said Thomas White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza .